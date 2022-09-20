Snap Unveils Inaugural Class for $120K Black Creator Accelerator Program

Snap has selected 25 Black creators to participate in its first accelerator program dedicated to providing mentorship and financial support for emerging Black creatives.

The year-long program is housed underneath Snap’s 523 initiative — a reference to Snap’s first office at 523 Ocean Front Walk — that supports creators and small businesses from underrepresented groups. In the Black Creator Accelerator, each member of the inaugural class will receive $10,000 per month for a total of $120,000 by the end of the year; a Google Pixel 7 Pro enabled with a Snapchat camera shortcut; and mentorship and workshop opportunities.

Earlier this year, Snap’s 523 initiative also launched a six-month accelerator program for small businesses that included participants like StarTalk, the podcast and YouTube series hosted by Neil deGrasse Tyson; Togethxr, the media company co-founded by the athletes Alex Morgan, Chloe Kim, Sue Bird and Simone Manuel; and North Star Boys, an Asian American content group led by Oliver and Sebastian Moy.

The Black Creator Accelerator program for the inaugural class will begin in November and includes creators from around the U.S. whose interests span topics like food and cooking, film and TV, gaming, self help, education, fashion, lifestyle, fitness and sports.

“Snap is committed to addressing systemic barriers and supporting emerging Black creators in the early stages of their career,” Varshini Satish, a senior associate for talent partnerships at Snap, said. “We are incredibly excited to announce this first class of 25 creators and are looking forward to helping them grow their audience and build a sustainable business on the platform.”

See the full list of creators below.

Anatola Araba (New York, NY)

Keshia Bryan (Atlanta, GA)

Nita Creekmore (Loganville, GA)

Tyra Dixon (Chicopee, MA)

Kendra Ezeama (Providence, RI)

Daven Gates (Stafford, VA)

Yadira Goodwin (Columbia, SC)

Tonya Hampton (Virginia Beach, VA)

Garrison Hayes (Nashville, TN)

Danielle Houston (Charlotte, NC)

Nia Ivy (St. Peters, MO)

Liza (Los Angeles, CA)

Jordan & Elliot Looney (Oakland, CA and St. Paul, MN)

Skylar Mosley (Dover, PA)

Chef Ameera Muhammad (Los Angeles, CA)

Walé Oyerinde (New York, NY)

Hasanah & Uswaa Sabree (Bronx, NY)

Kai Michelle Scates (Arlington, TX)

Whitney Destiny Singleton (Buffalo, NY)

Tiffany Smith (Emmaus, PA)

Suni Solomon (Los Angeles, CA)

Mikhael Warith-Muhammad (Los Angeles, CA)

Kivonshe Williams (San Antonio, TX)

Sasha Williams (Tamarac, FL)

Ashley Whitfield (Sacramento, CA)