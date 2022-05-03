Snap Unveils Equity Pledge to Increase Representation On Its Original Programming

Snap, the parent company of Snapchat, has launched an equity pledge that seeks to have 50 percent of its Snap Originals talent, crew and production company owners or leaders be women and/or come from historically underrepresented backgrounds in the next three years.

“Our Equity Partnership Pledge is another step in Snap’s continued commitment to drive deep systemic change in the entertainment and tech industry,” Vanessa Guthrie, Snap’s head of original content, told The Hollywood Reporter. “We aim to model inclusive storytelling, both on and off camera, across our Snap Originals and are proud to work with production partners who share in that commitment.”

The pledge, unveiled ahead of Snap’s first in-person NewFronts presentation at Jazz at Lincoln Center, has secured the support of Snap Originals partners like Propagate Content, Unanimous Media, 44 Blue Productions, Maven and Future Studios, among others.

“We take our allyship and responsibility seriously,” Guthrie said. “Our goal is to not only hold ourselves accountable, but to also inspire other companies to set the bar for diversity, equity and inclusion.”

The social media company on Tuesday also announced two new unscripted Originals with Olympic gymnast Simone Biles, produced by Propagate Content’s Big Breakfast and Kids at Play, and with Snap creator La’Ron Hines, produced by Leopard USA. Charli and Dixie D’Amelio’s Charlie vs. Dixie (Westbrook Media and Five All In The Fifth Entertainment) has also been renewed for a second season.

Read part of Snap’s equity pledge below.

Building off the headway we’ve made to date with Snap Originals, our goal is to be the industry leader in inclusive and equitable on- and off-camera representation in Original Programming, providing equitable creative and professional opportunities to producers, talent and creators who are women or from groups historically underrepresented* in the entertainment industry. We will celebrate and empower a diverse range of voices — from producers, showrunners and department heads through A-list talent, top creators and everyday people — to tell their authentic stories and speak to issues that matter to Gen Z through Snap Originals.

*People from historically underrepresented groups include people from marginalized racial/ethnic groups, people with disabilities and members of the LGBTQ+ community.