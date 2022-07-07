Snap Hires U.S. Secret Service Director James Murray As Chief Security Officer

Snap, the parent company of Snapchat, has hired James Murray, the outgoing director of the U.S. Secret Service, as the company’s chief security officer, a Snap spokesperson told The Hollywood Reporter.

Murray will begin at Snap on August 1 and report directly to Snap CEO Evan Spiegel. As part of his top security role, Murray will be responsible for overseeing the safety of more than 5,000 Snap employees around the world.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Jim Murray to Snap and look forward to him joining our team on August 1st,” the Snap spokesperson said.

Murray will join the private sector after 27 years with the Secret Service, where he has served as the agency’s director since May 2019. Before joining the agency, Murray began his federal career at the Department of Transportation, where he was an investigator while also serving as an officer in the U.S. Army Reserve. The official’s last day with the Secret Service will be July 30, according to a statement issued by the agency on Thursday.

In a separate joint statement, President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden congratulated the official for his three-decade service to the government. “Jim embodies the meaning of service over self, and protected the families of U.S. Presidents like they were part of his own. We are incredibly grateful for his service to our country and our family,” the Bidens said.

Murray isn’t the first Secret Service director to transition to a media company. After leading the agency under the Obama administration, former Secret Service director Joseph Clancy rejoined Comcast in 2017 as its vp and chief security officer. Clancy, who also spent 27 years at the federal agency, had previously served as Comcast’s director of corporate security before being asked to run the Secret Service in 2014.

The Washington Post first reported Murray’s move to Snap.