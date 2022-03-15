Snap to Host First In-Person NewFronts Presentation in May

- Share this article on Facebook
Snap, the parent company of Snapchat, will host its first in-person NewFronts presentation this May at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York.
The presentation will focus on the company’s product features and new content for Snap Originals, as well as augmented reality offerings for creators and brands. Snap is expected to highlight a recent partnership with Ulta Beauty, which is beta testing stoppable AR lenses that allow users to virtually try on products and has garnered $6 million in sales via the app, according to Snap.
CEO Evan Spiegel, Chief Business Officer Jeremi Gorman, Chief Marketing Officer Kenny Mitchell, Vice President of Sales Peter Naylor, Global Director of Arcadia Resh Sidhu and Head of Original Content Vanessa Guthrie will all be presenting at NewFronts. The executives are expected to be joined by a few surprise celebrity guests.
“Snapchat is a place where real friends share their real life and is a home for advertisers to drive real results,” Naylor said in a statement to THR. “We can’t wait to share more of Snapchat’s story to our clients at NewFronts this year, as we highlight how Snap’s unique offering in the marketplace can drive impactful business results, from engagement to return on ad spend, and everything in between.”
The presentation, which will also be livestreamed, will take place on May 3 at 1:30 p.m. PT/4:30 p.m. ET.
