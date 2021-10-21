Snap Crosses $1B in Revenue, Reaches 306M Daily Active Users in Third Quarter

Snap, the parent company of Snapchat, has reached 306 million daily active users for Q3, topping its projections last quarter of having 301 million daily users. The company also reported revenue crossing the $1 billion mark.

Snap had a 57 percent increase in revenue year over year, reporting $1.067 billion in revenue for Q3 and a 23 percent year-over-year increase in daily active users, according to the company’s Thursday earnings report. Last quarter, Snap reported reaching 293 million daily active users and $982 million revenue. For Q4, Snap is expecting revenue to range between $1.1 to $1.2 billion.

“We are excited about the long-term opportunity and potential for our business,” Snap CEO Evan Spiegel said in a statement ahead of the company’s Thursday earnings call. “We’re now operating at the scale necessary to navigate significant headwinds, including changes to the iOS platform that impact the way advertising is targeted, measured, and optimized, as well as global supply chain issues and labor shortages impacting our partners. We will continue to focus on delivering strong results for our advertising partners and innovating to expand the capabilities of our platform and better serve our community.”

The company has continued to amp up its offerings in augmented reality over the past year. On Monday, Snap unveiled a global creative studio for branded AR that will operate as a division of Snap Inc. The studio, Arcadia, will work with brands, agencies and creators on select projects for sponsored AR content and experiences.

In May, Snap also acquired WaveOptics, the AR startup whose technology powers Snap’s AR glasses, for $500 million. (The latest version of the AR glasses, Spectacles, aren’t currently sold to the public but are being given to a select number of creators in the AR space through an application system.) The WaveOptics acquisition comes a few months after Snap purchased an AI-powered clothing technology company, Fit Analytics, for $124.4 million as Snap continues to expand its social commerce offerings.

Though the company markets itself as a camera company, Snap is also continuing its output of original series into 2022. Earlier this week, Snapchat announced upcoming unscripted shows for its 2022 slate with series featuring Steph Curry, Addison Rae and Ryan Garcia. Snap will also release its first Snap Original made for audiences in the U.K. next year with the British boxer Anthony Joshua.

Next month, Snap will offer new incentives for creators to participate in challenges on Spotlight, its user-generated platform with similarities to TikTok to go alongside its existing Spotlight fund that pays creators for top-performing, public videos on the platform.