Snapchat Inks Deal With NBCUniversal to Use Audio From ‘SNL,’ ‘The Office’ and More (Exclusive)

Snapchat has reached a deal with NBCUniversal that will bring audio clips from hit films and TV shows like Bridesmaids, The Office, Parks and Recreation, Back to the Future, Shrek and Saturday Night Live to the social platform.

In addition to music, Snapchatters will now be able to add audio clips from popular titles in NBCU’s catalog to their snaps. Users who receive a snap from a friend using the NBCU audio will be given the option to swipe up to view more information about the movie or show, as well as a link to access the title from whichever streaming platform it is available on.

“NBCUniversal has an iconic catalog and we know Snapchatters will love adding quotes from their favorite movies and series to their Snaps to help perfectly express the moment,” Ben Schwerin, Snap’s svp content and partnerships, said in a statement. “NBC has been a tremendous and long-standing partner to Snap and we’re thrilled to continue to innovate together on new experiences for our community.”

Audio clips from NBCUniversal’s catalog on Snapchat. Courtesy of Snap Inc.

The NBCU partnership follows Snap’s multiyear licensing deal with Universal Music Group to bring the label’s entire catalog to Snapchat. Since launching the sounds feature last year, which allows Snapchatters to add audio to their snaps, there have been more than 521 million videos created using the feature, according to Snap.

During the company’s quarterly earnings last week, Snap said it reaches 306 million daily active users.