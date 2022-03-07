Snoop Dogg Joins FaZe Clan’s Talent Network and Board of Directors (Exclusive)

Gaming and lifestyle organization FaZe Clan revealed Monday that Snoop Dogg has become a member of its talent network and board of directors.

The hip-hop artist and Death Row Records owner will represent the company as FaZe Snoop and participate in content creation and launch merchandise with the brand.

“My son Cordell [Broadus] put me up on FaZe Clan,” Snoop Dogg tells The Hollywood Reporter over email. “He’s really tapped into gaming, Web3, culture, etc. and knew this would be something that I’d be into.”

The company’s talent network of over 85 members includes content creators, influencers and gaming personalities such as LeBron James Jr., Lil Yachty and Offset. Elsewhere, FaZe Clan’s gaming division includes ten competitive esports teams.

In his own statement, Broadus, a creative consultant at Channel 21, said: “As I’ve been watching what FaZe Clan has been building in the gaming space, I knew there was a natural connection with what my dad has been doing. When I look at the two brands, I was inspired by the synergy they could create so I brought them together in this partnership. I can’t wait for the world to see what we are about to do.”

Snoop Dogg further explained he’s been gaming “since day one,” with his go-to being Madden — “y’all know I love football.” He added that he likes to try out different games, too: “they allow me to connect with my fans and friends on another level.”

As part of his involvement with FaZe Clan, Snoop Dogg will launch a community outreach program to support youth. This collaboration was displayed during the Super Bowl weekend last month, when FaZe members played in a co-branded FaZe Clan and NFL football game, with a donation from FaZe Clan going to Snoop Dogg’s youth football league.

“You know I’m gonna bring the Snoop Dogg spin on everything,” said the artist of his plans with FaZe Clan. “I’m gonna be hands on with some new offerings ….” he teased, inviting people to “stay tuned.”

FaZe Clan’s chief strategy officer Kai Henry points that an organic relationship between the organization and Snoop Dogg has been “building for years now, so we are thrilled to officially welcome FaZe Snoop to the family.” He added: “As the original internet kid and first generation gamer, Snoop more than anyone has always understood the cultural connection between music, lifestyle and gaming. Today, Snoop is a leading voice in the emerging Web3 community and we have tremendous plans to create together in the metaverse, driving new engagement opportunities for both of our fanbases.”

FaZe Clan was established in 2010 and is led by CEO Lee Trink and COO Jaci Hays. Recent activity includes the announcement of its plan to go public through a merger with special purpose acquisition company B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp., which is expected to close this Spring. When the merger is complete, the company will be called FaZe Holdings Inc.

On the representation front, several young gamers have been signed to FaZe Clan in the last few months including 21-year-old Twitch streamer Kalei Renay and producer and DJ Kaysan among others.