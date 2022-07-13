‘Song Exploder’ Creator Hrishikesh Hirway Signs With CAA (Exclusive)

Hrishikesh Hirway, the musician and creator of the hit podcast Song Exploder, has signed with CAA.

Song Exploder, which first launched in 2014, features interviews with musicians who discuss the backstories and creative process behind some of their songs. Past guests have included Fleetwood Mac, Tame Impala, Sheryl Crow, Lorde and Dua Lipa, among many others.

In 2020, the podcast was adapted into a Netflix series produced and directed by Morgan Neville, with the first season bringing on Alicia Keys, R.E.M., Lin-Manuel Miranda and Ty Dolla $ign for in-depth explorations of one of their respective songs.

Next month, Hirway will launch an eight-episode spinoff of Song Exploder, co-hosted with The Library Book author Susan Orlean, that will bring on authors to discuss a specific passage from one of their works as a means to explore their writing processes. Book Exploder, which debuts on August 3, will feature the authors Min Jin Lee (Pachinko), Celeste Ng (Little Fires Everywhere), Carmen Maria Machado (In the Dream House), Michael Cunningham (The Hours), George Saunders (Victory Lap), Tayari Jones (An American Marriage) and James McBride (Deacon King Kong).

Outside of his Exploder IP, Hirway has also co-hosted and produced podcasts like Home Cooking with the Salt Fat Acid Heat author and chef Samin Nosrat. As a musician, Hirway has composed the soundtracks for the 2012 film Save the Date and the 2018 Netflix series Everything Sucks!. He most recently released an EP in March that included collaborations with the cellist Yo-Yo Ma and the producer John Congleton.