Sony to Buy ‘Halo,’ ‘Destiny’ Video Game Developer Bungie in $3.6B Deal

Sony has agreed to acquire Bungie, the video game developer behind hits like the Halo and Destiny franchises, in a deal valued at $3.6 billion, the companies said on Monday.

Following the acquisition, pending regulatory review, Bungie will be an independent subsidiary of Sony Interactive Entertainment. The video game developer will be run by its board of directors, chaired by Pete Parsons, and Bungie’s current management team.

“Bungie has created and continues to evolve some of the world’s most beloved videogame franchises and, by aligning its values with people’s desire to share gameplay experiences, they bring together millions of people around the world,” Kenichiro Yoshida, the president and CEO of Sony Group Corporation, said in a statement. “We will utilize the Sony Group’s diverse array of entertainment and technology assets to support further evolution of Bungie and its ability to create iconic worlds across multiple platforms and media.”

The Sony/Bungie deal arrives amid a buying spree in gaming this month. Already, Grand Theft Auto publisher Take-Two Interactive agreed to acquire Words With Friends mobile gaming giant Zynga in a $12.7 billion deal, while Microsoft said it would buy the game publisher Activision Blizzard in a $68.7 billion deal.

Bungie, meanwhile, has had its own history with Microsoft: The developer, founded in 1991, was acquired by Microsoft in 2000 but later split off to become independent in 2007, though Microsoft was able to retain the rights to the Halo franchise. In 2010, Bungie signed a 10-year publishing deal with Activision but ultimately ended the deal early in 2019 to become independent once again.

“Both Bungie and [Sony Interactive Entertainment] believe that game worlds are only the beginning of what our IP will become. Our original universes have immense potential and, with SIE’s support, we will propel Bungie into becoming a global multi-media entertainment company dedicated to delivering on our creative vision,” Parsons, who is also the CEO of Bungie, said.