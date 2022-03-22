Sony Interactive Entertainment to Acquire Game Developer Haven Studios

Sony Interactive Entertainment on Monday revealed its plan to acquire Canadian game development outfit Haven Entertainment Studios. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The company, based in Montreal, was formed in 2021 — with an investment from SIE — by Ubisoft Toronto and Motive Studios founder Jade Raymond, who helped create the Assassin’s Creed and Watch Dogs franchises. Haven is currently working on its first project, a live service multiplayer experience for PlayStation.

“Joining PlayStation Studios provides Haven with the creative freedom and unparalleled support to focus on building the highest quality games,” said Raymond, who serves as CEO. “We’re excited to have the opportunity to collaborate with and learn from all of the exceptional PlayStation Studios teams. We intend to fully embrace the incredible capabilities of the PS5 to create new worlds that inspire players and allow them to connect in new ways.”

Haven will be the eighteenth studio to join the slate from PlayStation Studios. Its daily operations will continue to be run by the Haven management team in collaboration with Sony’s leadership.

“Haven Studios is an emerging studio with an exceptional team of talent, and we’re delighted to welcome them into PlayStation as our first game development studio in Canada,” said Jim Ryan, president and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment. “The studio’s focus on creating an original AAA multiplayer game will not only flex the power of PlayStation 5 but will further expand upon the diverse catalog of gaming experiences that can only be found on PlayStation.”

Haven’s team includes developers who have worked on games such as The Sims, Tomb Raider, Star Wars Battlefront and Rainbow 6: Siege.