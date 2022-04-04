Sony Hires Former Westbrook Producer Serita Wesley to Oversee U.S. Entertainment Podcasts

Sony Music Entertainment has named Serita Wesley, a former senior audio producer at Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s Westbrook Inc., to oversee entertainment podcasts in the U.S., the company said on Monday.

Wesley will lead the development of new shows across genres including comedy, pop culture and self-care and manage the expansion of the entertainment team, which is expected to add a group of new producers beginning this spring, according to the company. The executive will be based in New York and report to Tom Koenig, Sony Music’s vp of U.S. podcasts.

Prior to joining Sony, Wesley was the executive producer of development and production at Fresh Produce Media, an audio company that was founded in late 2021. She has also served as a senior development producer for audio at the Smiths’ Westbrook, where she worked on shows like the Red Table Talk podcast and Positively Gam.

As a creator, Wesley has collaborated with Charlamagne Tha God and Kevin Hart’s SBH Productions for an upcoming Audible scripted series, Un-Leash for Love, that she co-created and serves as the sole writer on. She also co-founded, hosted and produced On She Goes, a travel and lifestyle podcast catered toward women of color.