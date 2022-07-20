Spin Master Strikes Multiyear Games Licensing Deal With Sony’s PlayStation

Spin Master, the children’s entertainment company behind Paw Patrol, has struck a multiyear licensing deal with Sony Interactive Entertainment’s PlayStation brand to create physical toys and games based on SIE-owned games like God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn, The Last of Us and Uncharted.

As part of the deal, Spin Master will develop action figures, collectibles, playlets, plush toys, role-play games, vehicles and puzzles based on IP from the PlayStation brand and SIE-owned video games. The pact encompasses all SIE-owned existing and future games created during the timeframe of the deal, as well as the PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles.

Spin Master’s PlayStation toy line is expected to launch in spring 2024.

“Both SIE’s PlayStation and Spin Master share a common goal, to inspire and entertain consumers through the relentless pursuit of innovation,” Chris Beardall, Spin Master’s president of toys and chief commercial officer, said in a statement on Wednesday. “Together we will bring the interactive storytelling of Sony’s immersive PlayStation games to life in an all-new way, extending the fandom from digital to reimagined physical play.”

“We are committed to creating the highest quality gameplay experiences for our community of global fans and finding new ways to bring our most beloved characters to new audiences,” Grace Chen, SIE’s vp network advertising for loyalty & licensed merchandise, added. “Working along with Spin Master, we are excited to continue our reach in presenting our gaming IP through authentic and innovative toys and games to our passionate PlayStation community around the world.”

The games deal comes as SIE-owned PlayStation titles have become a popular source of material for film and TV adaptations. Sony Pictures Entertainment’s film adaptation of Uncharted stars Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg and released in theaters earlier this year, while HBO is creating an episodic series based on The Last of Us with Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey.