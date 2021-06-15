Spotify Lands Multi-Year Deal With Alexandra Cooper for ‘Call Her Daddy’ Podcast

Spotify has landed a multi-year deal with Alexandra Cooper for her hit podcast, Call Her Daddy, which will leave Barstool Sports and head to Spotify exclusively on July 21.

As part of the deal, Spotify will have exclusive rights to all future episodes of Call Her Daddy, as well as the back catalogue of the podcast and future projects from Cooper. Existing and new episodes of Call Her Daddy will remain free for listeners.

Representatives for Spotify declined to comment on specifics of the agreement, but the Wall Street Journal reported that the licensing deal was worth around $20 million.

“I’m incredibly thankful for everyone who has supported, helped and been a part of Call Her Daddy. From its start three years ago, the show has always been about challenging the status-quo and manifesting conversations that previously only happened behind closed doors,” Cooper said in a statement. “I can’t wait for this next chapter with Spotify, where I will continue raising the bar with great content and guests for the Daddy Gang.”

The show was originally hosted by Cooper and Sofia Franklyn, where the duo would take an unfiltered approach to discussions about sex and dating. Last year, the duo had a public falling out with one another and Barstool Sports President Dave Portnoy, resulting in Franklyn quitting the show to start her own podcast. Since then, Cooper has hosted the show solo, where it became the fifth most popular podcast streamed globally on Spotify last year and the second most popular female-created podcast, according to the music streaming platform.

“We’re beyond excited to welcome Call Her Daddy, one of the most wildly popular podcasts in the world, to Spotify. The level of enthusiasm and buzz from listeners generated after each episode is emblematic of the magic of the podcast. Alex connects with the Millennial and Gen Z generations while empowering her audience to openly express themselves,” Dawn Ostroff, Spotify’s chief content and advertising business officer, said in a statement. “As we continue to fulfill our mission to bring some of the most unique and popular creators exclusively to Spotify, we are excited to expand these creative opportunities for both the creators and listeners around the world for free.”