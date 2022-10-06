Spotify to Cancel 10 Original Shows From Parcast, Gimlet

Spotify is set to cancel 10 of its original podcasts from studios Parcast and Gimlet, The Hollywood Reporter has learned.

The cuts are expected to impact under 5 percent of staff working on original podcasts at the audio giant’s in-house studios — which includes Parcast, Gimlet, The Ringer and Spotify Studios — while others working on the canceled shows will be reassigned to different projects.

Spotify currently has a slate of more than 500 original and exclusive shows produced across its four in-house studios. Staff and shows from The Ringer and Spotify Studios are not expected to be impacted.

A spokesperson for Spotify declined to comment.

Thursday’s cuts represent the first time Spotify has canceled a slate of its original podcasts as the audio giant seeks to reallocate resources to existing and new hits, which include the upcoming second season of Batman Unburied, Kim Kardashian’s The System, Meghan Markle’s Archetypes and Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy. Executives at Spotify are beginning to view the company’s slate of original and exclusive programming similarly to how broadcasters and streamers approach renewals and cancelations for TV shows, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Spotify first acquired Parcast and Gimlet in 2019 as part of its $1 billion expansion into podcasting. Staff at both Parcast and Gimlet are unionized with the Writers Guild of America, East. The Gimlet union ratified its first contract in March 2021 and Parcast followed a year later, ratifying its first contract in April of this year.

Last year, the audio giant brought in “close to” €200 million, or roughly $215 million, in podcast revenue but also saw a €103 million, or about about $110 million, negative impact on gross profit, Spotify executives said in June.

This September, Spotify also formally launched its audiobooks business in the U.S. with a library of 300,000 works for purchase, à la carte, though the company is exploring additional business models, which could potentially include an ad-based model in the future.

More to come.