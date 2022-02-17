Spotify Greenroom Inks Exclusive Deal With Complex Networks for Live Audio Programming (Exclusive)

Spotify has struck an exclusive deal with Complex Networks for live audio programming on Spotify Greenroom, the audio giant’s Clubhouse competitor.

Complex Networks will now use Spotify Greenroom exclusively for all of its live audio programming, which will begin with the launch of four new shows later this month.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The first show, Complex Sports Live, will be available on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 4 p.m. PT. Co-hosted by Complex’s Pierce Simpson and Zion Olojede, the duo will discuss the biggest stories in sports that week or lead live watch along and post-game analyses of games, with a special episode airing this Saturday live from Cleveland after the NBA Dunk Contest at 7:30 p.m. PT.

Also on a Tuesday/Thursday release schedule will be Complex Style ISH, hosted by Ismaila Traoré and Kat Mateo at 5 p.m. PT. The two will discuss the world of fashion, with Tuesday episodes focusing on latest trends and featuring a guest interview, while Thursday episodes will center on style and fashion from hit TV shows and red carpets.

On Mondays and Wednesdays, DJ PVNCH will host The Complex Rap Show at 6 p.m. PT, which will delve into New York rap from an insiders’ perspective. On those same days, Sir Wilkins and Alex, Queen of the Ring will host Complex Unsanctioned, which will cover all things wrestling and WWE beginning at 7 p.m. PT.

Spotify Greenroom launched last June to compete with Clubhouse, another live-audio social platform.