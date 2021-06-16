Spotify Launches Clubhouse Competitor and Creator Fund for Live Interactive Audio

Spotify on Wednesday launched its Clubhouse competitor, the Spotify Greenroom, and opened up applications for a creator fund for live audio creators on the platform.

The launch comes three months after Spotify acquired Betty Labs, the developer behind the social audio app Locker Room. The redesigned live audio feature, Greenroom, is available in over 135 markets on iOS and Android and will allow any Spotify user to host or participate in live rooms.

Creators focused on live audio will also be able to apply for Spotify’s creator fund, which will open later this summer and allow participants to receive payouts for their work based on, in part, their audience sizes and the consumption of their content. Any creators over the age of 18 who reside in the U.S. are eligible to join the fund, so long as they don’t already have a direct commercial arrangement with Spotify.

A spokesperson for Spotify declined to comment on the amount of funding in the creator fund.

“We believe Spotify has an opportunity not only to enable live broadcasts, but to aid discovery, drive consumption, and accelerate growth of the live category overall,” the company said in its Wednesday announcement of Greenroom. “Today’s app unveiling is our opportunity to begin laying the foundation for the exciting roster of content and capabilities Spotify has in store in our venture into live audio.”