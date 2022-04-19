Spotify Shuts Down Greenroom Creator Fund Amid Live Audio Rebrand

Spotify has shuttered its fund for live audio creators less than a year after the funding program was first unveiled, a company spokesperson confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter.

Originally, live audio creators using Spotify Greenroom — which has since been renamed Spotify Live — would have been able to participate in the fund to receive payouts for their work. Spotify never disclosed how exactly the funding would be determined, but the company said in its initial announcement last June that a creator’s audience size and how their content was consumed would factor into the payments.

But the creator fund never ultimately launched last summer, as Spotify said it would at the time, and a Spotify spokesperson said on Tuesday that the funding will be shifted toward “other initiatives for live creators.” The spokesperson declined to share how much money had been allocated toward the creator fund.

The end of the creator fund comes as Spotify is making another attempt at its live audio offerings with new programming, including shows hosted by Call Her Daddy host Alex Cooper and comedian Hasan Minhaj, and by adding select live programming to the main Spotify app, rather than relegating live shows to the standalone Spotify Live app.

Podnews first reported the creator fund shut down.