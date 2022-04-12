Spotify to Launch Shows With Hasan Minhaj, ‘Call Her Daddy’ Host Alex Cooper for Live Audio Rebrand

Spotify is taking another stab at live audio by moving its live shows to the main Spotify app and launching new programming hosted by Hasan Minhaj and Call Her Daddy podcast host Alex Cooper, the audio giant said on Tuesday.

Previously, Spotify’s live audio shows were only available on the standalone Spotify Greenroom app, which first launched last June after the audio giant acquired Betty Labs, the developer of the social audio app Locker Room, as part of a wave of companies launching competitors to Clubhouse. Though Spotify has not disclosed listenership data for its live shows, the standalone Greenroom app did not have significant downloads in the early days of its launch.

Now, Spotify Greenroom will be known as “Spotify Live” and will exist on both the standalone app and within the main Spotify service on creators’ artist pages — a move that could help with discoverability and give Spotify a larger presence in live audio as it seeks to compete with Clubhouse, Twitter Spaces and Amazon’s Amp.

As part of the rebrand, Spotify is also infusing its live offering with new original programming beginning this week, which includes the premiere of Cooper’s After Hours live show on Wednesday at 7 p.m. PT and a live concert with Swedish House Mafia on Friday night to coincide with the release of the group’s new album, Paradise Again. Podcast host DJ Akademiks will also take his show live beginning this Tuesday at 9 a.m. PT with guest Waka Flocka Flame, while creator Tana Mongeau will host a show beginning this Wednesday at 6 p.m. PT. Next month, timed to the NBA finals, Minhaj will host King of the Court to discuss the ins and outs of the NBA playoffs along with a few special guests.

Live programming available on the main Spotify app will be restricted to select original programming, though all creators will still be able to use the standalone Spotify Live app to host their own shows.