Spotify Buys Music Trivia Game Heardle

Spotify has purchased the music trivia game Heardle, following in the footsteps of The New York Times’ acquisition of the hit word puzzle game Wordle.

In a blog post published on Tuesday, Spotify described the game — which launched earlier this year amid the rising popularity of Wordle — as a “tool for musical discovery.” The game, which gives players six chances each day to identify a different song based on short audio clips, will remain free to play and look the same, though users will get to hear the full song on Spotify at the end of the game.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Beginning Tuesday, the game — under Spotify ownership — will be available in the U.S., U.K., Ireland, Canada, Australia and New Zealand and will remain available on its standalone site. Spotify plans to expand Heardle into more countries, and in more languages, in the future, according to the blog post.

“Heardle has proven to be a really fun way to connect millions of fans with songs they know and love and with new songs,” Jeremy Erlich, the global head of music at Spotify, said in a statement. “Since its debut, the game has quickly built a loyal following, and it aligns with our plans to deepen interactivity across the Spotify ecosystem.”