Spotify Strikes Creator Video Deal With Jellysmack (Exclusive)

Spotify is building out its catalog of videos by repackaging existing content from top creators into video podcasts on the platform.

To do so, the Stockholm-based audio giant has struck a deal with Jellysmack, the creator company that works with stars like MrBeast and Bailey Sarian, that will see some of Jellysmack’s top creators uploading weekly video episodes to Spotify. The videos will largely comprise of edited footage from the creators’ existing long-form content on YouTube that will be optimized by Jellysmack for Spotify’s platform in the video podcast format.

At launch, participating Jellysmack creators include Ed Bolian (@VINwiki), Christina Randall, Brooke Mekenna, Jessica Kent and Audit the Audit, with additional creators expected to join in the coming months.

“We’re thrilled to introduce Jellysmack’s top-performing creators to our platform,” Bryan Thoensen, Spotify’s head of U.S. content partnerships, said. “We want creators to develop deep relationships with the Spotify community, and this partnership is about elevating creators and offering new experiences for our listeners.”

The partnership, the first of which between Jellysmack and Spotify, comes as the audio giant is leaning heavily into video, including with a redesigned home page that will feature a vertical feed with video previews of music and podcasts on the streaming service. In March, the company also announced video podcast deals with YouTube creator Markiplier and TikTok creator Drew Afuolo, while other top talent in the Spotify roster like Emma Chamberlain and Alex Cooper regularly upload weekly video podcast episodes.

“Jellysmack is excited to partner with Spotify, a leader in streaming, to provide our best-in-class creators with a new platform to grow and connect with audiences,” Sean Atkins, the president of Jellysmack, said. “Together we’re unlocking new opportunities for creators to share their work and build new communities.”