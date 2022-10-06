Spotify Finds New Managing Director for Gimlet Following Lydia Polgreen’s Exit

Spotify has promoted Nicole Beemsterboer to lead Gimlet, the in-house podcast studio formerly led by Lydia Polgreen, Spotify’s chief content and business officer Dawn Ostroff and head of talk studios Julie McNamara told staff on Thursday.

Beemsterboer, who joined Spotify earlier this year from NPR to become Gimlet’s head of news and knowledge, will succeed Polgreen roughly six months after Polgreen first announced she was leaving Spotify to rejoin the New York Times as an opinion columnist. While at NPR, Beemsterboer was involved in popular shows like Embedded and Invisibilia and was a senior producer on White Lies, a podcast that was a finalist for the 2020 Pulitzer Prize for Audio Reporting.

“[Beemsterboer’s] passion for podcasting, creators and Gimlet is well known,” the Spotify executives wrote in the note to staff. “I cannot wait to see what she’s going to achieve in this new capacity.”

Spotify’s other in-house studio, Parcast, will bring on Liliana Kim as its new managing director, the executives said. Parcast was previously led by Max Cutler before he was elevated to the head of talk creator content and partnerships role in May. Beginning Nov. 7, Kim will join Spotify from APM, where she most recently served as the general manager of APM Studios (In the Dark, Julie Andrews’ Julie’s Library, Tig Notaro’s Don’t Ask Tig).

The announcements about the new hires come shortly after Spotify said it will cancel 11 original podcasts from Gimlet and Parcast — 10 of which will be ending next month. The cancelations are expected to impact under 5 percent of Spotify’s total staff working on in-house podcasts, though an undetermined number of staffers will be given the opportunity to transfer over to different projects.