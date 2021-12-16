×
Spotify to Add User Ratings to Podcasts

Listeners will be able to submit their star ratings of podcasts, following the ranking system from Apple.

Spotify will allow listeners to submit their star ratings of podcasts as part of a new feature rolling out on Thursday that takes a page from Apple’s playbook.

The feature will be available in most Spotify markets globally, except for Russia and Turkey, at launch. Users will only be able to submit a rating after they have listened to at least 30 seconds of the show, and the company has begun encouraging podcast hosts to start adding shout-outs in their shows to encourage listeners to leave ratings on Spotify.

Podcast creators will be able to check their star ratings — ranked from 1 to 5 stars — on their show pages as soon as the show has at least 10 ratings.

The star rating system follows a feature Apple has offered for its apps and podcasts for several years, though with any user-generated rating system, there can be instances of users intentionally targeting a show or app with 1-star ratings for reasons other than the quality of the show or product.

As for now, Spotify’s rating system will stick with the five-star ranking and users will not be allowed to write in reviews, as is the case with Apple’s approach to ratings.

“Once listeners find a new show that looks promising, we want to make sure they have all the information they need to hit play — including a sense of how other listeners have enjoyed it,” Spotify said in a blog post announcing the ratings feature. “By introducing ratings, we’re making it easier for listeners to decide when to try out a new podcast that might be their next favorite.”

