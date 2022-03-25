Spotify to Halt Russia Operations Due to Government’s Laws Targeting Free Expression

Spotify said on Friday that it will “fully suspend” its services in Russia out of concern over recent Russian legislation that targets free expression.

The audio giant previously suspended premium paid subscription service in Russia, closed its Russia office and removed content from Russia-backed outlets RT and Sputnik earlier this month. The additional exit on Friday will result in the end of its free streaming offering in Russia, and the company is expected to fully be out of the market by April.

“Spotify has continued to believe that it’s critically important to try to keep our service operational in Russia to provide trusted, independent news and information in the region. Unfortunately, recently enacted legislation further restricting access to information, eliminating free expression, and criminalizing certain types of news puts the safety of Spotify’s employees and possibly even our listeners at risk,” a Spotify spokesperson said in a statement. “After carefully considering our options and the current circumstances, we have come to the difficult decision to fully suspend our service in Russia.”