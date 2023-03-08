×
Spotify Unveils Major Redesign With Vertical Home Feed

"This marks the biggest change Spotify has undergone since we introduced mobile 10 years ago," Spotify CEO Daniel Ek said at the company's Stream On event.

By J. Clara Chan, Evan Nicole Brown

Daniel Ek
Spotify CEO Daniel Ek Courtesy of Spotify

The TikTokification of Spotify has begun.

The audio giant is refreshing its home page with a vertical feed that is meant to better integrate Spotify’s offerings across music, podcasts, videos and audiobooks. Users will be given video previews of music and podcasts that they can scroll through, with recommendations powered by machine learning, on the home feed, executives said at Spotify’s Stream On event on Wednesday.

“This marks the biggest change Spotify has undergone since we introduced mobile 10 years ago,” Spotify CEO Daniel Ek said. “This evolution is really about bringing Spotify to life.”

The major product updates are meant to lean into Spotify as a discoverability tool, rather than for keeping users on the platform for a long time, according to Spotify co-president and chief product and tech officer Gustav Söderström.

“While we are building very effective mechanisms for discovery, we are not optimizing for time spent in the feed like other platforms,” Söderström said. “Spotify optimizes for helping you discover content.”

Spotify is also looking to boost listenership for its podcasts by adding an autoplay feature that will automatically play another podcast episode based on a user’s tastes after an episode ends. And to encourage more creators to upload video podcasts, the audio giant is opening up its video publishing tools to all podcasters — not just those using Spotify’s Anchor platform.

Spotify New Home Feed
Spotify’s new home feed Courtesy of Spotify

