Joe Rogan, Alex Cooper and Emma Chamberlain Top Spotify’s Most Popular Podcasts List

Holiday season is upon us, and with that comes the arrival of Spotify Wrapped, the audio giant’s annual data bonanza that honors the most-streamed artists and packages users’ listening habits into fun graphics to laugh and cringe at.
This year’s Wrapped, which analyzed listener data between January 1 and November 26, saw the return of The Joe Rogan Experience and Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy — both of which are exclusively licensed to Spotify — as the first and second most popular podcasts around the world, respectively. Newcomer Emma Chamberlain, whose podcast Anything Goes will become exclusive to Spotify beginning next year, took over the No. 3 spot on the global podcast list, followed by the Spotify Original series Caso 63, which was recently adapted into English with Oscar Isaac and Julianne Moore. Rounding out the global podcast list was Ashley Flowers’ Crime Junkie, which was the third most popular podcast on the U.S. list.
The audio giant also gave a nod to the podcasts that had the highest first-week streams at launch in the U.S. The list was led by Meghan Markle’s Archetypes, followed by David S. Goyer’s Batman Unburied; Kim Kardashian’s The System: The Case of Kevin Keit; Case 63, the English adaptation of Caso 63; and Back to the Beach, a Laguna Beach rewatch podcast hosted by Kristin Cavallari and Stephen Colletti.
And even though Spotify just launched its audiobooks business in September (and has subsequently been tussling with Apple over its in-app payment rules), the company said former iCarly star Jennette McCurdy’s memoir, I’m Glad My Mom Died, was the most popular audiobook.
In the major music categories, Bad Bunny and Harry Styles reigned supreme. The Puerto Rican rapper and global phenomenon returned for the third year in a row as the most-streamed artist on Spotify with 18.5 billion streams, while his album Un Verano Sin Ti was the most-streamed album, according to Spotify. With 1.6 billion global streams, Styles’ “As It Was” claimed the top spot as the most-streamed song of the year.
Below is the full list of Spotify Wrapped highlights.
Spotify Wrapped Global Top Lists
Most-Streamed Artists Globally
- Bad Bunny
- Taylor Swift
- Drake
- The Weeknd
- BTS
Most-Streamed Songs Globally
- “As It Was” by Harry Styles
- “Heat Waves” by Glass Animals
- “STAY (with Justin Bieber)” by The Kid LAROI
- “Me Porto Bonito” by Bad Bunny feat. Chencho Corleone
- “Tití Me Preguntó” by Bad Bunny
Most-Streamed Albums Globally
- Un Verano Sin Ti, Bad Bunny
- Harry’s House, Harry Styles
- SOUR, Olivia Rodrigo
- =, Ed Sheeran
- Planet Her, Doja Cat
Most Popular Podcasts Globally
- The Joe Rogan Experience
- Call Her Daddy
- Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain
- Caso 63 (All Languages)
- Crime Junkie
Most Viral Artists Globally
- Taylor Swift
- The Weeknd
- Bad Bunny
- BTS
- Lana Del Rey
Most Shared Lyrics Globally
- “Heat Waves” by Glass Animals
- “Heather” by Conan Gray
- “I Love You So” by The Walters
- “Summertime Sadness” by Lana Del Rey
- “Somewhere Only We Know” by Keane
Spotify Wrapped U.S. Top Lists
U.S. Most-Streamed Artists
- Drake
- Taylor Swift
- Bad Bunny
- Kanye West
- The Weeknd
U.S. Most-Streamed Songs
- “As It Was” by Harry Styles
- “Heat Waves” by Glass Animals
- “Bad Habit” by Steve Lacy
- “Me Porto Bonito” by Bad Bunny feat. Chencho Corleone
- “First Class” by Jack Harlow
U.S. Most-Streamed Albums
- Un Verano Sin Ti, Bad Bunny
- Harry’s House, Harry Styles
- Dangerous: The Double Album, Morgan Wallen
- Midnights, Taylor Swift
- SOUR, Olivia Rodrigo
U.S. Most Popular Podcasts
- The Joe Rogan Experience
- Call Her Daddy
- Crime Junkie
- The Daily
- Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard
U.S. Most Anticipated Podcasts
- Archetypes
- Batman Unburied
- Kim Kardashian’s The System: The Case of Kevin Keith
- Case 63
- Back to the Beach with Kristin and Stephen
U.S. Most Popular Audiobooks
- I’m Glad My Mom Died, Jennette McCurdy
- Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, J.K. Rowling
- It Ends with Us, Colleen Hoover
- Atomic Habits, James Clear
- The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck, Mark Manson
