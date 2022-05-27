‘Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’ Video Game Unveiled at Celebration

The long-awaited sequel to Jedi: Fallen Order was unveiled Friday at Star Wars Celebration.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor was teased with a short clip of the story, but no actual gameplay was shown during the four-day convention at the Anaheim Convention Center.

Respawn Entertainment, Electronic Arts, and Lucasfilm Games pulled the curtain back on Survivor, the next chapter of the critically-acclaimed, enormously popular Star Wars action-adventure series chronicling the journey of Jedi Cal Kestis.

The game will launch worldwide in 2023 for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

“Even before completing Jedi: Fallen Order, our team had a vision of how to carry the adventure for Cal, BD, and the crew into the sequel,” Stig Asmussen, game director, Respawn said in a statement. “For Jedi: Survivor, we are working in lockstep with Lucasfilm Games to build on the legacy of Jedi: Fallen Order. We’re leveraging advanced technology to create more dynamic Jedi combat and cinematic storytelling to expand on Cal’s story as he matures and survives during the dark times.”

The latest chapter in the Cal Kestis series picks up five years after the events of Fallen Order. Cal, along with his trusty companion BD-1, must stay one step ahead of the Empire’s constant pursuit as he begins to feel the weight of being one of the last remaining Jedi in the galaxy. Cal must learn new skills and grow his connection with the Force.

Watch the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor teaser below.