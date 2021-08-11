‘Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge’ VR Sequel ‘Last Call’ Gets New Trailer, Fall Release

ILMxLAB has released new details and a teaser trailer for the next and final chapter in the Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge virtual reality game, which will launch this fall on Oculus Quest.

Entitled Last Call, the sequel from Lucasfilm’s award-winning immersive entertainment studio is an expansion of players’ previous journey around the Outer Rim. In the anticipated follow-up, fans will have the opportunity to experience new eras and places in the Star Wars galaxy, meeting original characters while forging alliances and making enemies.

Players return to the planet Batuu as a deckhand, called to Seezelslak’s cantina by the infamous Ithorian collector Dok-Ondari who makes you an enticing new job offer. Once accepted, fans will have to venture deep into the Batuuu wilds to locate a lost artifact, and along the way, will meet a host of characters, including two new additions outside the previously announced Dok-Ondari.

Voiced by Cory Rouse, Star Wars fans who have visited the Den of Antiquities in Disneyland’s and Walt Disney World’s Black Spire Outpost will likely recognize the black market dealer Dok-Ondari. Last Call also marks the return of boisterous cantina owner, Seezelslak, played by actor and comedian Bobby Moynihan (Saturday Night Live, Star Wars Resistance).

Beyond Dok-Ondari and Seezelslak, the action-adventure will see gamers team up with original character and relic hunter Lens Kamo before battling the “evil” Baron Attsmun. Kamo, voiced by Carnival Row‘s Karla Crome, is described as “the badass daughter of scholar parents” who, like her family, possesses a “healthy respect for history,” according to the studio’s character description. She treasure hunts with the goal of (safely) acquiring artifacts from their sites and keeping them from the hands of destructive collectors.

Voiced by Mark Rolston (The Shawshank Redemption, Rush Hour), Attsmun made his original appearance in Star Wars: The Last Jedi. The ultra-wealthy industrialist, who made his name and money selling cybernetic parts throughout the galaxy, appears to help a lot of people, but underneath harbors a “cruel, detached perspective.”

“With new adventures to go on, two new Tales to experience and a multitude of new items to buy and try at Mubo’s Workshop, our team can’t wait for fans to jump into Last Call this fall,” said Senior Producer Alyssa Finley in a statement.

In addition to new details about the storyline, the trailer gives fans their first looks at the game, including its expanded universe and new cast of characters.

Released in November 2020 and set between the events of The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker, part one of Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge let players become a droid repair technician who, after crashing on planet Batuu following a pirate attack, is quickly swept up in an out of this world adventure. The story featured new and returning characters, including R2-D2, C-3PO and Yoda, multiple gameplay styles and different difficulty levels to support a wide range of players.

More details around Last Call, including pricing and an exact release date, will be announced later.