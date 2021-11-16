Stitcher Executive Drew Welborn Rejoins WME as Digital Media Agent (Exclusive)

Drew Welborn has rejoined WME as an agent in the digital media department after a three-year stint at Stitcher.

During his time at Stitcher, Welborn served as vp and head of partnerships before leading programming and development across the podcast company, overseeing teams working on popular shows like My Favorite Murder, Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend, Office Ladies, The Ringer and WTF With Marc Maron.

Prior to joining Stitcher in 2018, Welborn was an agent at the Billions Group and, before then, a comedy touring agent at UTA based out of New York. Now, Welborn is returning back to the agency where he got his start in the mailroom before rising in the ranks to represent talent in the comedy and digital space, which included Jenny Slate, Ellie Kemper, Grace Helbig, Jermaine Fowler and Hari Konbabolu at the time.

Welborn rejoins WME as the agency is expanding its representation in the audio and podcast space. This year, the agency signed the podcast Million Dollaz Worth of Game and its hosts, as well as the podcast production house Broccoli Productions. Other shows represented by WME include Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert, Brene Brown’s Unlocking Us, Rob Lowe’s Literally!, Malcolm Gladwell’s Pushkin Network, Freakonomics Radio and Pod Save America.