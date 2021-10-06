StreamElements Unveils 2021 Diversity Program for Underrepresented Content Creators

Cloud based streaming platform StreamElements on Wednesday unveiled the 2021 Creator Diversity Program to assist underrepresented content creators on Twitch.

The program, which was first launched in 2020, is designed to provide groups including people of color, women, LGBTQ and individuals with disabilities, with professional livestreaming services and broadcasting equipment, as well as mentorship, to advance their careers.

There will be monthly workshops, educational sessions and more. Participants must be eighteen years or older, have at least 1000 followers on either Twitch, YouTube or Facebook Gaming, stream twice per week or upload two videos per week, and be a member of an underrepresented group as mentioned above.

“The Creator Diversity Program was inspired by the adversity many marginalized groups face in the games and livestreaming industry such as harassment and limited access to guidance, gear, and support,” said Kacie Harold, Creator Diversity program manager, StreamElements.

“By providing professional tools, services, and mentorship it will help ensure they have a more solid foundation for advancing in a field where the cards are often stacked against them.”

The application deadline is Oct. 22, while the program will run from Nov. 30 through October, 2022.

StreamElements was founded in 2017 by Or Perry, Doron Nir and Gil Hirsch, and has offices in Los Angeles, Palo Alto and Tel Aviv, Israel. Last month, the company raised $100M to advance production, engagement and monetization features across its live-streaming and video on demand platforms.