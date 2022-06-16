Streamer Disguised Toast Signs With WME (Exclusive)

Streamer Jeremy Wang (Disguised Toast) has signed with WME for representation in all areas.

The agency will work to expand Wang’s business across brand partnerships, non-scripted television, podcasts and events.

Wang got his start streaming the digital collectible card game Hearthstone and has featured Teamfight Tactics, League of Legends and Among Us in his content. On Twitch, Wang has 2.6 million followers, and 3.6 million subscribers on YouTube.

He has also produced streamer events including an Apex Legends tournament and Noob Vs. Pros series where creators battle it out with pro gamers. Wang is a member of the OfflineTV group of content creators.

In 2021, Wang was included on Forbes ’30 Under 30′ list in the games category, and won best strategy streamer at the Streamer Awards this year.

This signing follows other recent expansions to WME’s gaming roster, including the addition of Chess streamer Hikaru Nakamura (GMHikaru) in June and Call of Duty gaming group Baka Bros in May.

Wang was previously represented by UTA.