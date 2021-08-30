Streamer DrLupo Leaves Twitch for Exclusive Deal With YouTube Gaming

Benjamin “DrLupo” Lupo has left Twitch to sign an exclusive deal with YouTube Gaming.

The 34-year-old will kick off his first livestream on YouTube — where he currently has over 1.7M subscribers — on Aug. 31.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Lupo hinted that the requirements and contractual obligations with Twitch had come to not align with his life and shifting values as a new father. “The amount of time that it takes to dedicate to grow a channel in a way that you’ll be competitive and stay up with the top dogs, it can be tough,” he says. “It’s a lot of time. At a certain point, you have to weigh what’s important.”

He also pointed to the “tumultuous times” on Twitch with hate raids (an abuse of the function where streamers can send their viewership to another channel when they go offline) going on — something he does not fault Twitch for in the slightest. “They are far and away the largest live streaming platform, so they’re going to get the most eyes on them when it comes to somebody making a misstep: it’s going to be the loudest there.”

Lupo notes that he was already using his YouTube channel, so the move seemed “like a no-brainer” to funnel people to a location they’re already familiar with. “And it gives me the opportunity to go and do new and different things to try and change up what I’m doing,” he says, raising the issue of stagnancy. “Mental health is a super important thing too. I would be lying if I said that I didn’t fight through my own set of mental health problems in the last six years especially [thanks to] COVID for having everybody locked up inside in their houses.”

Lupo began his career in 2015, playing games such as the battle royale mega-hits Fortnite and H1Z1. Lupo shared with THR that he used to work in IT and initially took up streaming almost as a side hobby, and to help a friend grow his career on Twitch. As one thing led to another, Lupo says he “got really lucky” and it resulted in the last six years of streaming 60+ hours a week.

His line-up has become diverse with games including Escape From Tarkov, Splitgate and Destiny 2 among recent streams on Twitch, where he exclusively streamed since striking a deal in 2019.

In addition to gaming, Lupo has became known for his philanthropic efforts, participating in charity livestreams for organizations including Build Against Cancer and encouraging voter registration with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

At YouTube, Lupo will continue offering a wide variety of games while also expanding his work as an activist.

“DrLupo is an incredibly talented gaming creator with one of the biggest hearts in the industry,” said Ryan Wyatt, head of global gaming at YouTube. “By joining YouTube, he’ll not only get to build on his already great library of content, but he’ll be able to engage with his fans in multiple ways, all in one place. We can’t wait to see what he has in store and all the great ways he’ll give back to the community.”

Lupo’s deal with YouTube Gaming was facilitated by his management company, Loaded, which oversees his involvement in sponsorships, media licensing, partnerships, appearances and more.

“Taking an opportunity when it presents itself to close your eyes and go for a leap of faith is important,” says Lupo. “If I had not done it before, I wouldn’t even be on the phone with you right now.”