Streamy Awards: Hollywood Reporter’s Guide to the 2021 Show

Charli D'Amelio, Rhett & Link and Brittany Broski will present at the 2021 YouTube Streamy Awards.

The 2021 YouTube Streamy Awards, honoring the best in online video, will take place on Saturday.

YouTube creator and comedian Larray will serve as maser of ceremonies and will be joined by special guest Issa Twaimz, who will be taking the show on the road in the Streamys bus.

Charli D’Amelio, Rhett & Link, Brittany Broski and Philip DeFranco are set to present awards.

The event, set to stream exclusively on YouTube at 6 p.m. PT, will feature performances by Ari Lennox and Måneskin.

Other creators attending the awards will include other TikTok stars like Dixie D’Amelio, who is previewing an upcoming video at the awards ceremony; Addison Rae; Bella Poarch; Christina “Tinx” Najjar and more.

When it comes to nominations, Jimmy Donaldson, best known as MrBeast, leads the pack with seven nods for this year’s awards. He’s followed by Emma Chamberlain, who has a total of four nominations and is also in the running for the creator of the year award. Other contenders for the top prize include Rae, both D’Amelio sisters, Poarch, Alexa and Brent Rivera, Avani Gregg and Dream.

Poarch, Karl Jacobs, Quenlin Blackwell, the Stokes Twins and Tinx are all nominated for the coveted breakout creator award, which has previously gone to top creators like Chamberlain, MrBeast and Charli D’Amelio.

The 2021 YouTube Streamy Awards are produced by MRC Live & Alternative and Tubefilter. MRC is a co-owner of The Hollywood Reporter through a joint venture, called P-MRC, with Penske Media Corporation.

Watch a preview for the show below.