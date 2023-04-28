Streamy Awards Moves Up Ceremony to August

The 2023 Streamy Awards, which recognizes the internet’s top creators, is moving up its awards ceremony from its traditional December date to Aug. 27.

Like past years, this year’s Streamys will take place in Los Angeles. Nominations for the show have now opened and will include the new category of Rolling Stone Sound of the Year, which seeks to honor the song that dominated social media. Nominees will be announced in July.

Heading into this year’s awards ceremony, Jimmy Donaldson (best known as “MrBeast”) will be the creator to beat, given that he has clinched the top creator of the year prize for three years in a row. Past winners for the category have included Bob the Drag Queen, Bretman Rock, Charli D’Amelio, Jay Shetty and Rhett & Link.

Last year’s ceremony also recognized YouTube creator Ryan Trahan as the breakout creator of the year — a category whose previous winners have included D’Amelio, MrBeast, Emma Chamberlain, Liza Koshy and Bella Poarch.

The Streamy Awards are produced by Tubefilter and Dick Clark Productions, the latter of which is run by Penske Media Eldridge, a subsidiary of The Hollywood Reporter parent company PMC.

The ceremony, now entering its 13th year, has averaged 6.4 million views since 2020, according to DCP and Tubefilter.