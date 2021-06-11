New Entry in ‘Creed’ Video Game Franchise Releasing This September

Game development studio Survios is set to launch a new title in the Creed video game franchise, based on MGM’s Rocky and Creed film franchises.

Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions, which follows 2018’s Creed: Rise to Glory, is an arcade-style game featuring characters from the Creed franchise, including Adonis and Apollo Creed and Viktor Drago, and the Rocky franchise, including Rocky Balboa.

The game sees players square up against top fighters, with new stories and the ability to unlock rewards.

Utilizing pick-up-and-play controls, players will have the opportunity to participate in training montages and take on opponents in the backdrop of different locations. A local competitive multiplayer mode will further challenge players to stretch their boxing muscles.

Survios, a Los Angeles-based company that specializes in virtual reality, was established in 2013 and is known for The Walking Dead: Onslaught and Westworld: Awakening.

Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions releases Sept. 3 on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC via Steam.