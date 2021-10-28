SXSW Adds Blockchain Creative Labs As Sponsor

South by Southwest has selected Blockchain Creative Labs, Fox Entertainment and Bento Box Entertainment’s NFT business and studio, as the festival’s first blockchain sponsor.

Through the partnership, SXSW will mint its first NFT using Blockchain Creative Labs’ product portfolio and attendees will be able to tokenize their work at the 2022 event, which takes place in Austin, Texas from March 11 to March 20. The NFTs created by Blockchain Creative Labs will be sold on a blockchain powered by Eluvio, the distribution and monetization platform that Fox is invested in.

“SXSW sparks meaningful conversations and collaborations between tech and creative thought-leaders that drive innovation, forge new business models, empower artists and, ultimately, enhance the audience experience,” Scott Greenberg, the CEO of Blockchain Creative Labs and the co-founder and CEO of Bento Box Entertainment, said. “SXSW 2022 will be an event to remember — not only because it marks its long-awaited return, but also the moment to show how blockchain-powered content will assimilate into the mainstream and serve as a look into the near future.”

Justin Bankston, SXSW’s chief technology officer, described the sponsorship as an “awesome opportunity for our community to engage with exciting new applications of NFT and blockchain technology specifically focused on the success of content creators.”

P-MRC, which has a joint venture with Penske Media Corporation, the parent company of The Hollywood Reporter, is a partner and stakeholder in SXSW.