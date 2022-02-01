SXSW Gaming Awards: ‘It Takes Two’ Among Top Contenders

The South by Southwest Gaming Awards unveiled the final nominations on Tuesday for its ninth annual celebration of technical, artistic and design achievements in video games.

Among the titles competing for game of the year is the family-themed It Takes Two from Hazelight Studios and director Josef Fares, along with Psychonauts 2, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Resident Evil Village and Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker.

Ember Lab’s debut action adventure game Kena: Bridge of Spirits leads the nominations with four, including best indie game and best narrative. Chicory: A Colorful Tale and Unpacking are also among the indie nominees, both of which feature relaxing gameplay and have gained dedicated followings online.

Before Your Eyes, which tasks players to navigate an emotional story through blinking, is among the contenders for the Matthew Crump Cultural Innovation Award, given to a game that challenges the “norm” of everyday gaming.

“In a year where the convergence of the gaming and entertainment industry continues to evolve at a rapid pace, SXSW is proud to showcase the most creative and innovative titles,” said Hugh Forrest, chief programming officer for SXSW. “For a second year, SXSW is excited to bring the awards digitally to a global audience with our new partners Peach Maria Productions.”

Public voting is now available online, and winners will be determined through a weighted total that includes advisory board and SXSW staff input. The awards will be offered digitally as part of SXSW Online on March 12 during the festival’s run.

See the full list of nominees below.

SXSW Game of the Year

Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker SQUARE ENIX® SQUARE ENIX®

It Takes Two Hazelight Electronic Arts

Psychonauts 2 Double Fine Productions Xbox Game Studios

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Insomniac Games Sony Interactive Entertainment

Resident Evil Village Capcom Capcom

Indie Game of the Year

Chicory: A Colorful Tale Greg Lobanov Finji

Death’s Door Acid Nerve Devolver Digital

Inscryption Daniel Mullins Games Devolver Digital

Kena: Bridge of Spirits Ember Lab Ember Lab

Loop Hero Four Quarters Devolver Digital

Lost Words: Beyond the Page Sketchbook Games Modus Games

The Medium Bloober Team Bloober Team

The Wild At Heart Moonlight Kids Humble Games

Unpacking Witch Beam Humble Games

Valheim Iron Gate Studio Coffee Stain Publishing

Tabletop Game of the Year

Cascadia Randy Flyn, Beth Sobel, Flatout Games

Dylan Mangini, Molly Johnson,

Robert Melvin, Kevin Russ, and

Shawn Stankewich

Dune: Imperium Dire Wolf Digital Dire Wolf Digital

Oath: Chronicles of

Empire & Exile Cole Wehrle Leder Games

Roll Camera! The Filmmaking Malachi Ray Rempen Keen Bean Studio

Board Game

That Time You Killed Me Peter C. Hayward, Jeff Fraser, Pandasaurus Games and Alex Cutler

VR Game of the Year

After The Fall Vertigo Games Vertigo Games

Demeo Resolution Games Resolution Games

Lone Echo II Ready at Dawn Oculus Studios

Resident Evil 4 VR Armature Studio Oculus Studios

Song in the Smoke 17-BIT 17-BIT

Matthew Crump Cultural Innovation Award

(Awarded to a game that best challenges the “norm” of everyday gaming and offers a culturally innovative view of a game world, character, or gameplay.)

Before Your Eyes Goodbye World Games Skybound Games

Chicory: A Colorful Tale Greg Lobanov Finji

Life is Strange: True Colors Deck Nine Games Square Enix

Lost Words: Beyond the Page Sketchbook Games Modus Games

Unpacking Witch Beam Humble Games

Excellence in Animation, Art, & Visual Achievement

Deathloop Arkane Lyon Bethesda Softworks

Exo One Exbleative Future Friends Games

Forza Horizon 5 Playground Games Xbox Game Studios

Kena: Bridge of Spirits Ember Lab Ember Lab

The Wild At Heart Moonlight Kids Humble Games

Excellence in Game Design

Deathloop Arkane Lyon Bethesda Softworks

Inscryption Daniel Mullins Games Devolver Digital

Loop Hero Four Quarters Bethesda Softworks

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Insomniac Games Sony Interactive Entertainment

Returnal Housemarque Sony Interactive Entertainment

Excellence in Original Score

The Artful Escape Beethoven & Dinosaur Annapurna Interactive

Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker SQUARE ENIX® SQUARE ENIX®

Kena: Bridge of Spirits Ember Lab Ember Lab

The Medium Bloober Team Bloober Team

Wytchwood Alientrap Games Whitethorn Games

Excellence in Multiplayer

Back 4 Blood Turtle Rock Studios Warner Bros. Games

Halo Infinite 343 Industries Xbox Game Studios

It Takes Two Hazelight Electronic Arts

Riders Republic Ubisoft Annecy Ubisoft

Valheim Iron Gate Studio Coffee Stain Publishing

Excellence in Narrative

Deathloop Arkane Lyon Bethesda Softworks

Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker SQUARE ENIX® SQUARE ENIX®

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Eidos-Montréal Square Enix

Kena: Bridge of Spirits Ember Lab Ember Lab

Lost in Random Zoink Games Electronic Arts

Excellence in Audio Design

Forza Horizon 5 Playground Games Xbox Game Studios

Hell Let Loose Black Matter Team17

Inscryption Daniel Mullins Games Devolver Digital

Resident Evil Village Capcom Capcom

Twelve Minutes Luis Antonio Annapurna Interactive

Excellence in Technical Achievement

Before Your Eyes GoodbyeWorld Games Skybound Games

Hell Let Loose Black Matter Team17

Forza Horizon 5 Playground Games Xbox Game Studios

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Insomniac Games Sony Interactive Entertainment

Returnal Housemarque Sony Interactive Entertainment