Twitch Streamer Sydney “Sydeon” Parker Signs With Gaming Firm Loaded (Exclusive)

Gaming management firm Loaded has signed Twitch streamer and cosplay content creator Sydney “Sydeon” Parker for representation in all areas.

Parker, who is 23 and of West African descent, first joined Loaded as part of its accelerator program to help launch the careers of diverse gaming talent. Under the new agreement, she will explore opportunities in media licensing, sponsorship, merchandising, book publishing, partnerships and appearances.

Since joining Twitch in 2019, Parker has gained over 210,000 followers to her channel where she streams games such as Valorant, Among Us and Halo. Additionally, she has worked with gaming brands including Lenovo and HyperX.

“I never thought that what started out as a part-time hobby in school would turn into a full-fledged career but I’m so happy that it has,” said Parker in a statement. “The opportunities that my community has afforded me are incredible: I get to do what I love every day and for that I’m grateful. Joining Loaded is going to help me take my career and brand to the next level and I couldn’t be more excited.”

Added Bridget Davidson, Loaded’s vp talent: “Loaded is committed to working with emerging talent who reflect all players within the gaming community. Sydeon is an incredible talent with a magnetic personality and creative spirit. We look forward to working with her and the next generation of gamers to help guide them in their promising careers.”

Loaded’s additional clients include CouRage, Shroud, AnneMunition and DrLupo. The company is headquartered in Santa Monica, with teams spread out across the U.S.