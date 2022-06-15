Makeup Artist Tati Westbrook and TikTok Star Sandra Kwon Sign With Underscore Talent

Underscore Talent has signed a group of creators across beauty, comedy, gaming and dance, including beauty YouTuber and makeup artist Tati Westbrook and TikTok star Sandra Kwon (known as @jeenie.weenie).

Included in the recent round of signing are the dancers Trechelle and Treona Andino, known as the Splash Twinz, and Twitch streamer Becca “JustaMinx.”

“Tati, Becca, Sandra, and the Splash Twinz are perfect examples of the creative talent that we want to partner with,” Underscore Talent co-founder and partner Dan Weinstein said. “All of them are the best at what they do and have created powerful communities within their content niches of beauty, dance, comedy, and gaming. We are fully committed to expanding their audiences even further and building industry-leading brand partnerships and game-changing opportunities for them.”

Often referred to as the “mother” of the YouTube beauty community, Westbrook launched her channel in 2010 and has since amassed more than 8.5 million subscribers who turn to her for her product reviews. Kwon, best known for some of her viral TikTok videos about past experiences as an Emirates flight attendant, now has more than 8.4 million followers and posts comedic videos about her life.

The Splash Twinz, meanwhile, first got their start on TikTok back when it was named musical.ly and have become known for their dances, matching outfits and comedic videos poking fun at being twins. The duo now have more than 12 million followers on TikTok and have collaborated with brands like Nike, Coca-Cola and Panera Bread.

And over on Twitch, Becca “JustaMinx” co-hosts the G4TV show “Name Your Price” and is a member of the Team EnVy eSports team. The streamer has 2 million followers and has partnered with companies like Ubisoft, Predator and Elgato.