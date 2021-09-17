The Independent Gamer: ‘Teacup’ Launching on Consoles, Action Horror ‘Dap’ Heading to Steam

The Independent Gamer is a curated roundup of news from indie gaming, landing here every other Friday.

Narrative Adventure Teacup Launches This Month on Consoles

From Chile-based developer Smarto Club and Pennsylvania publisher Whitethorn Games comes Teacup, a narrative adventure following a shy frog who sets out to find ingredients for a tea party.

Teacup releases Sept. 23 on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, Steam and the Epic Games Store.

Humble Bundle to Release Six Titles in Coming Months

Humble Games, the publishing division of Humble Bundle, is releasing a bunch of titles from different studios.

Among them is Witch Beam’s puzzle game Unpacking (releasing Nov. 2 for PC, Xbox One, Switch and more), Nullpointer Games’ retro roguelite Into the Pit (releasing Oct. 19 on Xbox One and PC), story-driven action-adventure The Wild at Heart from Moonlight Kids (releasing Nov. 16 on PS4 and Switch), Studio Thunderhorses’s Flynn: Son of Crimson (releasing Sept. 15 on Xbox One, Xbox Game Pass, PS4 and Switch).

Australian Studio to Release Horror Action Game on Steam

Melbourne-based developer Melting Parrot revealed that its debut horror action-adventure game Dap will release on PC via Steam on Sept. 29.

The game tasks players with collecting a flock of creatures known as Daps through a waking nightmare. Along the way, there will be monsters to fight, puzzles to solve and ancient mysteries to unveil.

Atari Highlights Titles Coming Soon

Among the games currently available or headed to Atari VCS very soon is the retro sports adventure Pixel Cup Soccer from Batovi Games Studio in Uruguay (available now), along with the role-playing shooter Bite the Bullet from Mega Cat Studios (coming soon).

The final game in the story-driven Aery series: Aery: Sky Castle, will launch Sept. 24.

Community Sandbox MMORPG Coming to PC

Fully remote, San Francisco-based development studio Clockwork Labs revealed this week that its cross-platform debut community sandbox MMORPG BitCraft will be available on PC first.

Players can move through the game as solo adventures, or work with others to build an editable wilderness civilization. “This is a truly ambitious MMO, which focuses on letting players play how they want to, rather than hand-holding them through content,” said Clockwork Labs co-founder, Alessandro Asoni, in a statement. “You can cultivate a cozy village, run your own intricate farm, or be part of a much larger empire of connected cities. The ownership of what this world becomes is truly in the hands of our players.”

Pre-alpha tests for BitCraft will begin this Fall, with more announcements to be made shortly.