Tech Firm DGene Partners With Producer Jeff Apple to Bring AI-Driven Characters to Series

Producer Jeff Apple and his production company Apple Space & Time are collaborating with tech company DGene to use its artificial intelligence-based technology and proprietary software to create AI-driven digital characters to depict historical figures, such as President John F. Kennedy, to appear in drama series Special Agent.

Apple (In the Line of Fire) has teamed up with writers/showrunners Clayton Frohman (Defiance) and Michael Chernuchin (Law & Order) to produce the series, which is based around the Presidential Protective Division of the Secret Service spanning five presidential terms, beginning with Kennedy. (The show is being shopped to distributors.)

DGene is a China and California-based tech firm that’s developing tools and services that use AI for entertainment content creation.

For Special Agent, the company reports that its technology would allow real actors to drive the performance of CG characters, which will be created in-house. Helena Packer (Legion), who is senior vp and general manager of DGene U.S., is the series VFX supervisor. Academy Award-winning VFX pioneer Richard Edlund (Star Wars) is consulting on the project.

Said Packer, “Jeff is a talented storyteller and visionary with a proven commitment to creative excellence. We are thrilled to partner with Jeff and put our proprietary technology to use on this extraordinary series.”

The series is represented by Roy Ashton at The Gersh Agency.