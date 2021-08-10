Telemundo Launching Division to Develop Shows For Peacock

Telemundo Enterprises, the NBCUniversal-owned Spanish language media company, is looking to “supercharge” its investment in streaming, launching a new division that will develop programming for Peacock and the company’s other streaming platforms.

The new division is already planning to develop more than 50 projects for 2022 and beyond.

The division, which the company calls “NBCUniversal Telemundo Hispanic Streaming,” will be led by Romina Rosado as executive vp and GM, with a mandate to significantly expand Telemundo’s presence on Peacock. Rosado, who was most recently executive vp of entertainment and content strategy for Telemundo, will report to Telemundo Enterprises chairman Beau Ferrari.

The new division “immediately unifies and amplifies our unmatched resources and reach to our audience across the company, accelerating our presence on Peacock and the entire NBCU streaming portfolio,” Ferrari says. “Romina is an experienced media executive with a clear vision and knowledge for developing relevant content for the Latino and general market that will serve our company-wide approach to programming for the Hispanic streaming audience.”

Rosado will work with Peacock leadership on developing its content slate — including drama, comedy, unscripted and telenovelas — while also working with Telemundo’s recently-launched Telemundo Streaming Studios on bringing the projects to fruition.

Telemundo Streaming Studios launched in May as a Spanish-language production hub for streaming services, including Peacock and outside companies like Hulu and Netflix. Where TSS is focused on production, the new division led by Rosado is focused on programming.

And Telemundo, as with other parts of NBCUniversal, is focusing its streaming efforts on Peacock, as opposed to more niche standalone offerings.

Spanish-language television, just like its English-language counterparts, is quickly shifting to a streaming-first mentality. The other major U.S.-based Spanish language media company, Univision, is already in streaming through its PrendeTV service, but is planning a more significant global push after it completes its merger with the Mexican TV giant Televisa.

For its part, Telemundo is centering its strategy around two key groups: Spanish-language content consumers, and what the company calls “200 Percenters,”: “100% American and 100% Latino, looking for cultural connection more than anything else,” Rosado told THR ahead of its upfront in May.