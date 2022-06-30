TelevisaUnivision Sets July 21 Launch for ViX+ Streaming Service

The streaming wars will get a new competitor next month.

TelevisaUnivision says that it will launch its Spanish-language SVOD service ViX+ on July 21, initially in the U.S., Mexico and Latin America. The service will cost $6.99 per month in the U.S. and MX$119 in Mexico.

The SVOD launch is the culmination of the $4.8 billion merger between Televisa and Univision, which closed earlier this year. Led by CEO Wade Davis and executive chairman Alfonso de Angoitia, the companies said after the deal was first announced over a year ago that its ultimate plan was to launch a global Spanish-language streaming service.

“While the streaming marketplace is becoming more cluttered and competitive, we believe that the Spanish language streaming market is underserved and the last significant lane of streaming opportunity,” Davis said at the time.

Since then, the combined company has been bulking up, acquiring smaller streaming competitors and inking deals with talent like Eugenio Derbez and Selena Gomez to produce programming for the service.

The company highlighted the service, which also has an ad-supported tier, at its upfront earlier this year.

“ViX is not a repurposing of our TV offering,” said Pierluigi Gazzolo, president and chief transformation officer at TelevisaUnivision. “We are investing a significant amount of incremental dollars in content and sports rights above and beyond our networks. It’s more original content en español than anyone else – no matter what.”

ViX+ will launch with more than 10,000 hours of content, both originals and library content from Univision and Televisa’s pool of programming. It will also have as much as 7,000 hours of live sports, including Liga MX and UEFA Champion’s League soccer.

Some of the launch programming will include the scripted programs La Mujer del Diablo (The Devil’s Woman) and María Félix: La Doña, as well as the docuseries Mi Vecino El Cartel.

Also available at launch and in the week after will be the movies Mirreyes contra Godínez 2, “El Retiro” (Mirreyes vs. Godinez 2 “The Retreat”), a sequel to a popular 2019 film and Enfermo Amor (Sick Love).