Terence Winter’s New Media Firm Plans Ad-Supported Streaming Network

Terence Winter, the writer and executive producer behind The Sopranos and Boardwalk Empire, is launching an ad-supported streaming network next year under Infamous Media, a newly formed independent media company Winter co-founded with Joe Poletto, a former HBO executive.

Infamous Media’s streaming offering will have free, ad-supported channels available to users; one of the first channels will be focused on mafia and other mob-related TV shows, movies and documentaries. The company currently has distribution deals with Plex, KlowdTV and LG Europe, and the first channel is expected to launch early next year.

“America’s fascination with the underworld and true crime continues to grow,” Winter said in a statement. “We’re excited to bring compelling and elevated new content from the genre to our audience through the branded channels of Infamous Media.”

“I’m thrilled to be working with Terry Winter in this new partnership,” Poletto, who founded the production company Asterlight, added. “Terry is one of the very best creative forces in the business, and audiences around the world appreciate him for the in-depth knowledge and shocking fresh perspective he brings to his work, especially when writing about the mob and organized crime.”