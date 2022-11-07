Terrell Grice, Host of ‘The Terrell Show,’ Signs With CAA

Terrell Grice, host of the music talk show The Terrell Show on YouTube, has signed with CAA.

A graduate of the film program at Florida’s Full Sail University, Grice began his career in casting, working on shows like MasterChef Junior and Big Brother. The creator and producer, originally from South Carolina, later joined YouTube and went on to launch his eponymous online talk show. With a focus on highlighting Black singers, actors and creators — both established and up and coming — the channel now has more than 1 million subscribers and guests have included Cynthia Erivo, Chloe Bailey, Lalah Hathaway and Amber Riley.

Outside of The Terrell Show, Grice also produces and stars in an unscripted series with Bel-Air‘s Coco Jones, called T and Coco, and the original signing competition show Race 2 the Blue. Grice has also been tapped for red carpet hosting gigs during the 93rd Academy Awards and the 62nd Grammy Awards.

Grice continues to be represented by Scale Management.