‘The Breakfast Club’ Co-Host Angela Yee to Depart Radio Show After 12 Years

Angela Yee, the longtime co-host of the hit radio show The Breakfast Club, is leaving the morning show to launch her own solo weekday broadcast with iHeartRadio, Yee said on Wednesday morning.

Way Up With Angela Yee will debut later this fall and feature the radio personality interacting with listeners, interviewing celebrity guests and discussing timely topics. The show will air on middays across more than 30 iHeartMedia stations, including The Breakfast Club’s flagship station, New York’s Power 105.1, and be available for national syndication.

“This is something that I’ve been wanting to do for years now, since way before the pandemic,” Yee said on air during Wednesday’s broadcast of The Breakfast Club. “As far as having a nationally syndicated show, and somebody in my position — a woman, a Black woman — up here, it’s a rarity, and it’s a great opportunity and it’s not something that I take lightly, so I’m really excited.”

DJ Envy and Charlamagne Tha God will continue to host The Breakfast Club after Yee leaves later this fall, timed to the launch of her show.

Yee has been a co-host on The Breakfast Club since its launch in 2010 and has received a number of awards for her nearly two-decade career in radio, including two Gracie Awards. Born and raised in Brooklyn, Yee began her radio career in 2005 with SiriusXM and has interviewed guests like President Barack Obama, Vice President Kamala Harris, Dave Chapelle, 50 Cent, Issa Rae, Cardi B, Jay Z, Eminem and Nas, among others.

“Angela Yee is a powerhouse! She’s a businesswoman, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and a highly-entertaining, smart and witty talent who will go down as one of the greats of her generation. We are thrilled to have her lead this new show,” Thea Mitchem, iHeartMedia’s evp programming, said in a statement on Wednesday. “Angela has her finger on the pulse of entertainment and culture, and I look forward to watching her bring her positive outlook and even more great content to her devoted listeners in new and influential ways.”