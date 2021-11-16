The Game Awards: ‘It Takes Two,’ ‘Deathloop’ Among 2021 Nominations

Nominees for the eighth annual Game Awards were unveiled Tuesday.

In a YouTube livestream from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, Geoff Keighley, creator, executive producer and host of the Game Awards, revealed the nominees in 30 categories.

Hazelight’s action-adventure platformer It Takes Two, which explores themes of relationships and divorce, first-person shooter Deathloop, platformer Psychonauts 2 and Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart all scored multiple noms, including spots in the coveted game of the year category, which also includes horror survival game Resident Evil Village and action-adventure Metroid Dread.

Annapurna Interactive’s Twelve Minutes — starring Daisy Ridley, Willem Dafoe and James McAvoy in the lead voice roles — competes in the indie category against the hugely popular action-adventure Death’s Door and story-driven Kena: Bridge of Spirits, among others.

In the category of best narrative, the current installment of the episodic Life Is Strange series, titled True Colors, is among the nominees. The series finds everyday people wielding supernatural powers, and this iteration introduces the new character of Alex Chen, a woman who is able to experience the emotions of others. Actress Erika Mori, who brings Chen to life, is nominated for her performance in a gender-neutral category that also includes veteran actor Giancarlo Esposito for Far Cry 6.

Before Your Eyes, a game that sees a ferryman character shepherding souls to the afterlife and tasks players with navigating the story by physically blinking their eyes, is among the nominees in games for impact, a category highlighting thought-provoking games that offer a pro-social meaning or message. It’s the first full-length project by Los Angeles-based developer Goodbyeworld Games.

CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077, a game whose December release was marred by numerous bugs and glitches — which were eventually attributed to a slew of development challenges — is nominated for best role-playing game and best score and music.

The award ceremony will take place at the Microsoft Theater on Dec. 9. First-look world premieres, game announcements and musical performances will also be part of the event, which will be streamed live across 40 global video and social gaming platforms.

See the full list of nominees below.

Game of the Year

Deathloop (Arkane Studios/Bethesda)

It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios/EA)

Metroid Dread (Mercury Steam/Nintendo)

Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine/Xbox Game Studios)

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games/SIE)

Resident Evil Village (Capcom)

Best Game Direction

Deathloop (Arkane Studios/Bethesda)

It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios/EA)

Returnal (Housemarque/SIE)

Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine/Xbox Game Studios)

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games/SIE)

Best Ongoing

Apex Legends (Respawn/EA)

Call of Duty: Warzone (Infinity Ward/Raven/Activision)

FINAL FANTASY XIV Online (SQUARE ENIX)

Fortnite (Epic Games)

Genshin Impact (MiHoYo)

Best Indie

12 Minutes (Luis Antonio/Annapurna Interactive)

Death’s Door (Acid Nerve/Devolver Digital)

Kena: Bridge of Spirits (Ember Lab)

Inscryption (Daniel Mullins Games/Devolver Digital)

Loop Hero (Four Quarters/Devolver Digital)

Best Debut Indie

Kena: Bridge of Spirits (Ember Lab)

Sable (Shedworks/Raw Fury)

The Artful Escape (Beethoven & Dinosaur/Annapurna)

The Forgotten City (Modern Storyteller/Dear Villagers)

Valheim (Iron Gate/Coffee Stain)

Best Narrative

Deathloop (Arkane Studios/Bethesda)

It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios/EA)

Life Is Strange: True Colors (Deck Nine/SQUARE ENIX)

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (Eidos Montreal/SQUARE ENIX)

Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine/Xbox Game Studios)

Best Art Direction

Deathloop (Arkane Studios/Bethesda)

Kena: Bridge of Spirits (Ember Lab)

Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine/Xbox Game Studios)

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games/SIE)

The Artful Escape (Beethoven & Dinosaur/Annapurna)

Best Score and Music

Cyberpunk 2077 (Marcin Przybylowicz, Piotr T. Adamczyk, Composers)

Deathloop (Tom Salta, Composer)

NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139 (Keiichi Okabe, Composer)

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (Richard Jacques, Composer)

The Artful Escape (Johnny Galvatron & Josh Abrahams, Composers)

Best Audio Design

Deathloop (Arkane Studios/Bethesda)

Forza Horizon 5 (Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios)

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games/SIE)

Resident Evil Village (Capcom)

Returnal (Housemarque/SIE)

Best Performance

Erika Mori as Alex Chen, Life Is Strange: True Colors

Giancarlo Esposito as Anton Castillo, Far Cry 6

Jason E. Kelley as Colt Vahn, Deathloop

Maggie Robertson as Lady Dimitrescu, Resident Evil Village

Ozioma Akagha as Julianna Blake, Deathloop

Games for Impact

Before Your Eyes (GoodbyeWorld Games/Skybound Games)

Boyfriend Dungeon (Kitfox Games)

Chicory: A Colorful Tale (Greg Lobanow, Alexis dean-Jones, Lena Raine, Madeline Berger, A Shell in the Pit/Finji)

Life Is Strange: True Colors (Deck Nine/SQUARE ENIX)

No Longer Home (Humble Grove, Hana Lee, Cel Davison, Adrienne Lombardo, Eli Rainsberry/Fellow Traveler)

Best Community Support

Apex Legends (Respawn/EA)

Destiny 2 (Bungie)

FINAL FANTASY XIV Online (SQUARE ENIX)

Fortnite (Epic Games)

No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)

Best Mobile Game, Presented by Verizon

Fantasian (Mistwalker)

Genshin Impact (MiHoYo)

League of Legends: Wild Rift (Riot Games)

MARVEL Future Revolution (Netmarble)

Pokemon Unite (TiMi Studios/The Pokemon Company)

Best VR/AR

Hitman 3 (IO Interactive)

I Expect You to Die 2 (Schell Games)

Lone Echo II (Ready at Dawn/Oculus Studios)

Resident Evil 4 (Armature Studio/Capcom/Oculus Studios)

Sniper Elite VR (Coatsink/Just Add Water/Rebellion Developments)

Best Action

Back 4 Blood (Turtle Rock/WB Games)

Chivalry II (Torn Banner Studios/Tripwire Interactive)

Deathloop (Arkane Studios/Bethesda)

Far Cry 6 (Ubisoft Toronto/Ubisoft)

Returnal (Housemarque/SIE)

Best Action/Adventure

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (Eidos Montreal/SQUARE ENIX)

Metroid Dread (Mercury Steam/Nintendo)

Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine/Xbox Game Studios)

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games/SIE)

Resident Evil Village (Capcom)

Best Role Playing

Cyberpunk 2077 (CD Projekt Red)

Monster Hunter Rise (Capcom)

Scarlet Nexus (Bandai Namco)

Shin Megami Tensei V (Atlus/Sega)

Tales of Arise (Bandai Namco)

Best Fighting

Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles (CyberConnect2/Sega)

Guilty Gear -Strive- (Arc System Works)

Melty Blood: Type Lumina (French-Bread/Delightworks)

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl (Ludosity/Fair Play Labs/GameMill)

Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown (Sega)

Best Family

It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios/EA)

Mario Party Superstars (NDcube/Nintendo)

New Pokémon Snap (Bandai Namco/The Pokémon Company/Nintendo)

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (Nintendo)

WarioWare: Get It Together! (Intelligent Systems/Nintendo)

Best Sports/Racing

F1 2021 (Codemasters/EA Sports)

FIFA 22 (EA Vancouver/EA Sports)

Forza Horizon 5 (Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios)

Hot Wheels Unleashed (Milestone)

Riders Republic (Ubisoft Annecy/Ubisoft)

Best Sim/Strategy

Age of Empires IV (Relic Entertainment/Xbox Game Studios)

Evil Genius 2: World Domination (Rebellion Developments)

Humankind (Amplitude Studios/Sega)

Inscryption (Daniel Mullins Games/Devolver)

Microsoft Flight Simulator (Asobo Studio/Xbox Game Studios)

Best Multiplayer

Back 4 Blood (Turtle Rock/WB Games)

It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios/EA)

Knockout City (Velan Studios/EA)

Monster Hunter Rise (Capcom)

New World (Amazon Games)

Valheim (Iron Gate Studio/Coffee Stain)

Most Anticipated, Presented by Prime Gaming

Elden Ring (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)

God of War Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica/SIE)

Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games/SIE)

Sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo)

Starfield (Bethesda Game Studios/Bethesda)

Innovation in Accessibility, Presented by Chevrolet

Far Cry 6 (Ubisoft Toronto/Ubisoft)

Forza Horizon 5 (Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios)

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (Eidos Montreal/SQUARE ENIX)

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games/SIE)

The Vale: Shadow of the Crown (Creative Bytes Studios/Falling Squirrel)

Content Creator of the Year

Dream

Fuslie

Gaules

Ibai

TheGrefg

Best Esports Game, Presented by Grubhub

Call of Duty (Activision)

CS:GO (Valve)

DOTA2 (Valve)

League of Legends (Riot Games)

Valorant (Riot Games)

Best Esports Athlete

Chris “Simp” Lehr

Heo “ShowMaker” Su

Magomed “Collapse” Khalilov

Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev

Tyson “TenZ” Ngo

Best Esports Team

Atlanta FaZe (COD)

DWG KIA (LOL)

Natus Vincere (CS:GO)

Sentinels (Valorant)

Team Spirit (DOTA2)

Best Esports Coach

Airat “Silent” Gaziev

Andrey “ENGH” Sholokhov

Andrii “B1ad3” Horodenskyi

James “Crowder” Crowder

Kim “kkOma” Jeong-gyun

Best Esports Event

2021 League of Legends World Championship

PGL Major Stockholm 2021

PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2020

The International 2021

Valorant Champions Tour: Stage 2 Masters