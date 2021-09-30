The Game Awards Sets December In-Person Event

- Share this article on Facebook
The Game Awards is set to return on Dec. 9 for an invite-only, in-person event at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
For the eighth year running, the event will honor the best in studio and independent video games. Along with appearances from top industry names, there will be musical performances, news announcements, trailers and more.
“We are very excited to return to the Microsoft Theater for a special night to celebrate the past, present and future of video games,” said Geoff Keighley, creator, executive producer and host of The Game Awards. “Our goal is to bring the entire community together to celebrate the most powerful form of entertainment in the world, and recognize emerging voices that represent the future of the medium.”
Health and safety protocols related to COVID-19 will be issued for the event in coming weeks.
The Game Awards, which saw 83 million livestreams in 2020 — when it was reformatted into an entirely-virtual event — will again be distributed live on social and gaming platforms to fans watching from around the world.
The event is executive produced by Keighley and Kimmie Kim, with LeRoy Bennett as creative director and Richard Preuss as director.
