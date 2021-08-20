The Independent Gamer: ‘Lake’ to Release in September

The Independent Gamer is a curated roundup of news from indie gaming, landing here every other Friday.

Lake Coming to Xbox and Steam in September

From Netherlands-based developer Gamious and publisher Whitethorn Games, Lake is a relaxing jaunt featuring a 40-something character named Meredith who embarks on a journey back to her hometown of Providence Oaks, Oregon to fill in for her dad, a local mail carrier.

Players can choose after-work activities, meet the engaging characters who inhabit the town and participate in a branching story with slice-of-life themes. Lake was among the 40 game demos that were available on Xbox during Summer Game Fest last June.

The full game drops on Xbox Series X/S and PC for Steam on Sept. 1.

Indie Game Mixtape Has Dropped!

Super Rare Games released a physical indie game mixtape on Aug. 19, featuring 30 games and 6 demos from a wide range of developers. The mixtape comes on a tape cassette-shaped USB stick along with a manual dedicated to why each title was chosen for the collection.

Sci-Fi Comedy Coming to PC and Mobile This Fall

German-based publisher Assemble Entertainment and German game studio RobotPumpkin Games (The Innsmouth Case) unveiled that the sci-fi comedy Plan B From Outer Space: A Bavarian Odyssey is headed to Windows PC via Steam, iOs and Android this Fall.

The game — which will be featured at Gamescom — is an interactive novel exploring Bavarian culture, with 19 possible endings that affect the story.

Interactive Anima Goodbye Volcano High Delayed to 2022

Montreal-based studio KO_OP announced this week that Goodbye Volcano High will launch next year on PlayStation 5, 4 and Steam.

The game features hand-drawn art and character animations and a story-driven, choice-based narrative exploring themes of personal growth, community and acceptance. Lachlan Watson (The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) voice stars.

Investigative Game Jessika Out on Switch

German publisher Assemble Entertainment and micro-developer TriTrie Games have unveiled Jessika on Nintendo Switch.

The game tells a story of loss, with mysterious circumstances surrounding a character’s apparent suicide.

Jessika is also available on Windows PC, Mac and Linus via Steam.