The Independent Gamer: ‘Skatebird’ and ‘Garden Story’ Arriving This Summer

The Independent Gamer is a curated roundup of news from indie gaming, landing here every other Friday.

Action Sports Game SkateBIRD Heading to Consoles and PC in August

From Seattle-based developer Glass Bottom Games, sports game SkateBIRD invites players to drop into micro skateparks that turn everyday objects into bird-sized obstacles.

Players can choose from over 30 species of birds, such as a pigmy parrot or a tiny hawk, and customize characters with different wardrobes.

“SkateBIRD is a game about doing your best,” said Megan Fox, founder of Glass Bottom Games, in a statement. “Since launching the SkateBIRD Kickstarter in 2019, we’ve worked to make the best game about skateboarding birds that the world has ever seen. We can’t wait to share it with everyone this August.”

The game launches Aug. 12 on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, Xbox Game Pass, PC via Steam and Itch.io and Amazon Luna.

Action-RPG Garden Story Releasing This Summer

Portland-based publisher Rose City Games and developer Picogram debuted the trailer for action-RPG Garden Story during Summer Game Fest’s Day of the Devs.

The game, which releases on Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam this summer, follows a young grape who takes on a guardian role and protects the four realms of The Grove. In the pixel-art filled world, players can harvest tools for combat, solve puzzles and conquer dragons.

“Garden Story’s emphasis on fostering community perfectly aligns with everything Rose City Games stands for,” said Will Lewis, co-founder and director, Rose City Games, in a statement. “Thanks to Picogram’s imaginative world, we believe Garden Story will provide both a relaxing escape and a lasting positive message for players when the game launches later this year.”

Character Driven RPG Wildermyth Launches on Steam

From husband and wife duo Nate and Anne Austin at Texas-based studio Worldwalker Games, Wildermyth is a character-driven RPG with a procedural-style storytelling system.

The game’s narrative allows players to create hero characters and follow them over their whole careers, “from their pitchfork days to their powerful primes,” making choices to affect the story. There is strategic, turn-based tactical combat, varied story campaigns and mystical elements.

Wildermyth is now available on Steam.

What Comes After Publisher Releasing New Game on Steam and Switch

From Spanish publisher Flynn’s Arcade and retro video game developer Radin Games, Lambs on the Road is a survival horror about a father searching for his daughter in a post-apocalyptic world.

The game launches July 15 on PC via Steam and Nintendo Switch.

Retro 3D Platformer Cyber Hook Coming to Switch

Developer Blazing Stick and North American publisher Graffiti Games are unleashing the retro 3D platformer Cyber Hook onto Nintendo Switch on June 24 (the game is already on PC).

Cyber Hook throws players into deadly environments where they must avoid falling to their death, while fighting enemies, manipulating time and blasting blocks with a laser gun. The fun includes parkour gameplay, a grappling hook to get through the levels, and a marathon mode with over 70 challenging levels.

New Trailer for EA Originals Game Lost in Random

From Swedish developer Zoink, action-adventure game Lost in Random is published under the EA Originals label and slated to launch this year on consoles.

The game, a Tribeca Games official selection this year, follows a young girl named Even who is down on her luck and seeking to save her sister, Odd. Lost in Random is written by Ryan North, author of Marvel comics including The Unbeatable Squirrel Girl.

See the new story trailer below.

Anime-Inspired Rogue-lite Action-Adventure Rogue Spirit Heading to Steam Early Access

The game sees players control the ghost of a former Prince and explore ancient lands while possessing enemies to absorb their skills and free the world from looming evil

Rogue Spirit includes procedurally-generated 3D worlds inspired by Japanese culture. A demo is currently available through Steam Next Fest.

If You Missed Steam Next Fest…

Be sure to check out the hundreds of game demos currently available on Steam for PC and Mac until June 22.

Genres include visual novels, action, strategy, sports and racing, RPG, puzzle, platformer, horror, adventure, VR and more.