The Independent Gamer: Surreal Action RPG ‘Dreamscaper’ Among Games Headed to PC

The Independent Gamer is a curated roundup of news from indie gaming, landing here every other Friday.

Surreal Action RPG Dreamscaper Lands on Switch and PC in August

From San Francisco-based Afterburner Studios and publisher Freedom Games, Dreamscaper is a surreal roguelite action RPG.

The game sees players entering the unconscious mind of Cassidy, who experiences restless nights that manifest as twisted dungeons when she lays her head down to rest. Players must fight through environments containing fragments of her troubled past and defeat nightmareish creatures with lucid-dreaming abilities.

Dreamscaper launches on Nintendo Switch and PC on August 5.

Survival Game Just Die Already Gets First DLC

Independent label Curve Digital and DoubleMoose Games announced that survival game Just Die Already has its first free post-launch update: a player versus player mode available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store.

The mode includes battle arenas, where players can choose between a variety of settings to tweak their fighting styles.

Super.com Partners With Another Angle Games for Its Debut Title

U.K. publisher Super.com has partnered with Polish studio Another Angle Games (comprised of former developers from CD Projekt Red and People Can Fly) to assist the company with its first title, the tactical role-playing game Shadow of the Road.

Super will provide funding and mentorship to help their game, set in the Boshin War era of feudal Japan, reach launch stage.

“This is our first title, but our team is built by extremely talented industry professionals and veterans that have launched renowned titles in the past,” said Marek Oleksiak, head of Another Angle Games, in a statement. “Shadow of the Road is our first title as a studio and we’ve poured our heart and soul into the game. Bringing Super.com as a publishing partner, with their vast experience, is a blessing and we cannot wait to see what this relationship is capable of.”

Platformer Itorah Headed to PC

Mythology-inspired Itorah, from German-based Assemble Entertainment and Grimbart Tales is headed to PC via Steam later this year.

The game is set in a fantasy land and follows Itorah on a journey through a land threatened by malignant contagion.

Prison Tycoon: Under New Management Heads to Steam Early Access

Spanish developer Abylight and Colorado-based publisher Ziggurat Interactive announced that simulation game Prison Tycoon: Under New Management will enter Steam Early Access on July 1.

The game is a reboot of the series first launched in 2005, and offers a different take on what it means to be a successful prison warden. Players will need to secure funding from state agencies and manage the flow of resources to keep staff and prisoners happy.

Horror Game Kingdom of the Dead Coming to PC

Dirigo Games, which is based in Maine, announced this week that its horror first-person shooter game, Kingdom of the Dead, will release on PC in early 2022.

According to the developer, the game blends old school action with black-and-white ink style visuals and tasks players to wage war in a battle against Death’s growing army.

Indie Live Expo Winter 2021 to be Held in November

The digital showcase, spotlighting indie games from around the world and offering game reveals, will take place Nov. 6 via YouTube, Twitch and Twitter.

The event will also feature the second annual Indie Live Expo Awards.